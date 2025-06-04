Obituary: Mark Patrick Clark

Mark Patrick Clark, aged 72, passed away on May 1, 2025 in St George, Utah. He was born in Great Falls, Montana on April 9, 1953 to Maurice and Patricia Clark. Mark was the eldest of seven siblings, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1971.

He graduated from the University of Montana in 1977. In 1980, he married Peggy Heinrichs and together they had two sons; Ryan Patrick Clark in 1982, and Kyle Blake Clark in 1984. They subsequently divorced in 1989.

In 1994 Mark married Tammy Lunnen Denton, who had three children from a previous marriage (Ashley, Jared, and Bethany) and together they had Shelby Patricia Clark in 1994.

Mark spent 45 years working as an addiction counselor, helping countless people find sobriety through his patience, compassion, and geniality.

He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he loved the mountains; his family recalls that he spent nearly every free moment he had skiing, hiking, camping, and anything else that involved having fun outside.

He spent most of his life in Montana, namely Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Lewistown, and Heron. In 2014 he and his wife Tammy relocated to St. George, UT.

Mark is survived by his wife, Tammy; his six children: Ryan, Kyle, Ashley, Jared, Bethany, and Shelby; four grandchildren; five of his siblings; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering was held in his memory on May 17, 2025 in St George, UT.