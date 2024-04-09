Obituary: Michael "Mike" Lee Hanson

Michael “Mike” Lee Hanson, 70, of Great Falls, passed away February 23, 2024. Mike was born on February 20, 1954, in Washington to parents, Rodney Lee Hanson and Lita Lyda Frisehknecht.

Mike was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was a Veteran, retired from electrical and construction work, an ordained minister, and an all-around Handyman. He loved to hike, collect knives, read his bible, and spread God’s word, he played pool, enjoyed target practice, fixing things, sudoku puzzles, listening to music, helping anything in need, but most of all being a great father and an even better grandfather.

His heart held love and kindness hard to find these days. Everybody wants that genuine, loyal friend in their life. Mike was that friend to all his family and friends. Mike took pride in everything he did. At 70 years old he could hike 10 miles with a backpack on and just reached his goal of 50 pushups without stopping.

Survivors include his wife, Lorie Hanson; sons, Arlis Hanson, Luke Hanson, Tim Hanson, Travis Hanson; daughters, Debbie Hanson, Laura Hanson; brother, Alan Hanson, and 10 grandchildren.

