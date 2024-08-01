Obituary: Norman W. Davis

Norman W. Davis of Cascade, MT, died at home on July 30, 2024. Norman was born in Great Falls, MT, on July 12, 1940, to Beverly B. Davis and Robina W. Davis. He was raised on a ranch outside of Stanford, MT. In 1954, his family moved to Kalispell, MT. Norman graduated from Flathead County High School.

In 1960, he married Glenda Strauss. Norman started working at Edminston Cattle Company during his senior year of high school and worked there for 10 years. He then went to work for Pack and Company doing excavation work. He dug the first basement in the Northridge development in Kalispell. He also worked in Glacier Park at the Logan Pass Visitor Center.

Later, he went into business for himself. He ended his working years for A1 Paving, on the same land where he had his first job at Edminston. In Kalispell, Norman was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He also served on the Helena Flats school board for many years.

He retired in 2007, and Norm and Glenda moved to Cascade, MT, where they lived and worked on the Miller Ranch, returning to the life Norman loved. Norman got his dog, Aussie at the ranch, who became his constant companion. Norman and Aussie were either on a 4-wheeler or in his blue jeep, checking cows or fixing fences.

In 2013, Norm and Glenda moved to the town of Cascade. They joined the Senior Center, and he became a board member and later served as President. He was also on the Library Trust Board and the Library Board. They attended the Methodist church where Norman also volunteered.

