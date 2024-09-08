Obituary: Patrick Joseph Pauli

Patrick Joseph Pauli, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson's.

Born and raised in Dupuyer, Montana and later relocating to Missoula for his formative years, he graduated from the University of Montana through the Air Force ROTC program where obtained a bachelor's in education.

After commissioning in the Air Force, he was stationed in Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan where he began his career flying B-52’s during the height of the Cold War.

While stationed at Wurtsmith he met his wife Cheryl of 48 years. Later reassigned to Malmstrom Air Base, the two decided to settle and start a family in Montana.

Opportunities with the Montana Air National Guard allowed Pat to finish his 30-year military career as the Wing Commander of the MTANG 120th Fighter Wing Squadron from 2001 to 2004, when he retired his command.

Pat was an outstanding father and mentor, teaching his children a love and respect for the great outdoors and fostering a strong sense of independence.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Pauli; children, Skyler, Duke and his wife Autumn Milanowski, Yve Bardwell and her husband, Ian; and their sons Samson and Beckett.

