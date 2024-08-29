Obituary: Roy Dan Worth

Roy D. Worth was born February 25, 1958, and passed away August 20, 2024, at the age of 66 at his home with his family after a courageous battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born in Rocky Boy, MT, to Elenor Lamere and Roy Speck. Roy was adopted at the age of one by Nadine and Roy Worth with their children, Don Worth, Priscilla Moore, and Eden Worth. Roy also had a half-brother and two half-sisters on his biological side, Debbie Skinner, Michael Speck, and Vikki Speck.

Roy attended Sunnyside Elementary, East Junior High, and briefly attended CM Russell High School before joining the Navy. As a proud “shellback,” he traveled extensively, serving in the Philippines, Australia, Japan. His service in the Navy was one of his proudest accomplishments. After completing his service and earning his GED through the Navy, Roy returned to Great Falls and pursued a career as a bricklayer, working alongside his father, Roy Speck.

Roy met his beloved future wife, Rhonda, in 1980. They were married in Great Falls, MT, in 1984. Their family was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Kayla Worth, in 1987. The family grew further with the arrival of his cherished granddaughter, Peyton Spagnolo, in 2010. His granddaughter was his pride and joy and his best buddy.

He had a passion and natural gift for many careers in his life whether it be a roofer, carpenter, painter, or a cook. He had a natural gift for all. Cooking for the Meadowlark and Blue Bird assisted living homes he found the most rewarding and enjoyed the most. He genuinely cared for all of the residents and went out of his way to make their meal the way they liked.

He loved to garden and cherished the time spent enjoying weekend bonfires with neighbors and friends. He loved playing in horseshoe leagues every Wednesday night with Kayla and Rhonda for many years while Kayla was growing up. Roy also had a passion for riding Harleys. He rode in poker runs, rallies, or just out riding around with all of his riding brothers; but his most cherished moments were when he was riding alongside his daughter, Kayla, on their Harleys. Roy treasured any and all moments spent with his beloved "girls" and his dogs Maddy and Cowboy.

