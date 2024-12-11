Obituary: Rydell Nunnally

Rydell Nunnally, aged 22, of Great Falls, Montana passed away December 8, 2024, due to a complex seizure in his sleep.

Even though he struggled with severe autism and epilepsy, he was a kind, blessed, gentle soul. He was loved by everyone he met. His life, though short, was full of laughter and adventure.

His favorite hobbies that brought him the most joy was building Legos and collecting a wide variety of bugs. In every bug, we will see his kind light.

Rydell is survived by his mother, Courtney (Jacobson) Larson, siblings, Mariah Nunnally, Jay Hartley, Trevon Kentzel, and Meaghan Cowan; grandmother, Sharon Jacobson; stepfather, Matt Larson; uncle, Ryan Jacobson; nephew, Jahmar; and nieces, Paighton and Odeya.

A celebration of life for Rydell will be held in the summer of 2025.

