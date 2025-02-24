Obituary: Scotty Shigley

Scotty Zean Shigley was born February 23, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana. He spent a great many years living in California however he found his way back to his stomping grounds in Montana.

Scoot was an avid hunter, fisherman, and he shared the love for the outdoors with his family. He also enjoyed coin collecting and drawing; however, his ultimate love was music, and he was always ready to shred the guitar with his long-time friends and jam out.

Scotty passed away on February 8, 2025.

The surviving family includes his son Jason Shigley (Jen), daughter Misty Johnson (Seth), and daughter Cherie Shigley. His grandchildren Aleya Barore, Bryce Barore, Paul Ramsey, Jr., Drake Ramsey, Jade Gilbert, Naudia Gilbert, Asher Gilbert, Brooklyn Shigley, Rudy Chavez, and Shaydinn-Jahn Downs.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.