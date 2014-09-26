Quantcast

Home - KRTV News in Great Falls, Montana

Viewer-submitted photo of crash scene Viewer-submitted photo of crash scene

4 people injured in Saturday crash Video included

Updated:

It happened near the intersection of Bootlegger Trail and Anderson Road in Chouteau County.

More>>

Man arrested for allegedly waving a toy gun while driving Video included

Updated:

The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun

More>>

Concert and parade will highlight Independence Day celebrations in Great Falls

Independence Day parade in Great Falls (MTN News file photo, 2015) Independence Day parade in Great Falls (MTN News file photo, 2015)
Updated:

On Tuesday, July 4, the annual Independence Day parade will be held in downtown Great Falls. 

More>>

Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club hosts annual field day Video included

Updated:

This year the club featured their new Emergency Communications Trailer which is provided to the club by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

More>>

Man dies after falling 2,000 feet in Beartooth Mountains Video included

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains
Updated:

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.

More>>

1 person airlifted after crash on Highway 200

Photo Credit: Evan McGonigal Photo Credit: Evan McGonigal
Updated:

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol just after 6:30 p.m.

More>>

Above normal temperatures tomorrow

Temperatures will be above normal across central Montana tomorrow. A chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday afternoon due to a cold front passing through the region. 

More>>

Last Chance Handgunners hosts competition Video included

Updated:

Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns

More>>

Summer Celebration in Fort Benton delights attendees Video included

Updated:

The annual Summer Celebration this year also marked the 75th anniversary since the death of Shep.

More>>

Umami restaurant in downtown Great Falls is closing

Umami restaurant in downtown Great Falls Umami restaurant in downtown Great Falls
Updated:

The last day of business will be Friday, June 30th - but possibly earlier if they run out of food.

More>>

Economics and timber in Northwest Montana Video included

Updated:

State and national leaders continue to balance timber restrictions and the future of communities in Northwest Montana.

More>>

Fire Weather Watch issued for Monday

Updated:

A combination of very dry conditions, gusty winds, and warm temperatures will create the potential for high fire growth.

More>>

Remains found in Lewis & Clark County matched to missing U.S. Airman Video included

At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974. At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974.
Updated:

At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974.

More>>

Romanian nationals arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Whitefish

Updated:

The individuals were citizens of Romania and had entered the United States illegally back in 2013.

More>>

GFPD mourns the loss of officer Steve Giffin

Great Falls Police Department is mourning the loss of officer Steve Giffin. Great Falls Police Department is mourning the loss of officer Steve Giffin.
Updated:

Giffin died recently after a "fierce fight with a serious illness." 

More>>

Hellmuth found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Video included

Updated:

The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.

More>>

Fraud Watch: Mortgage recovery scams Video included

Updated:

If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money. 

More>>

KRTV Facebook Page: commenting guidelines

Updated:

The KRTV Facebook page is an open forum, but we strive to keep conversations civil, so please keep your comments on topic and in good taste. 

More>>

Crimestoppers: June 2017 "Most Wanted" Video included

Updated:

If you have information about any of the people on the list, you're asked to call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 727-8477.

More>>

KRTV is hiring a full-time Digital Content Producer/ Videographer

Updated:

Stellar writing skills, and proficiency in grammar, punctuation, and spelling are a must.

More>>

WEATHER
More Weather

  • Top VideoMore>>

  • Above normal temperatures tomorrow

    Above normal temperatures tomorrow

    Temperatures will be above normal across central Montana tomorrow. A chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday afternoon due to a cold front passing through the region. 

    Temperatures will be above normal across central Montana tomorrow. A chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday afternoon due to a cold front passing through the region. 

  • Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club hosts annual field day

    Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club hosts annual field day

    Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club President, Rod Jackson explained: “In a large emergency, like a large earthquake, a lot of the fixed infrastructure’s gonna go down."

    Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club President, Rod Jackson explained: “In a large emergency, like a large earthquake, a lot of the fixed infrastructure’s gonna go down."

  • Last Chance Hand Gunners hosts competition

    Last Chance Hand Gunners hosts competition

    Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns, for example a combination of rifles, pistols, and shot guns.

    The guns used were semi-automatic and manual operated.

    Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns, for example a combination of rifles, pistols, and shot guns.

    The guns used were semi-automatic and manual operated.

    •   
loading...
Powered by Frankly

© KRTV.com 2017, KRTV.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?