Recent Obituaries (September 14, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Kathleen N. WilliamsKathleen N. Williams, aged 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Hazel WalhusHazel was born August 14, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Ben and Mabel (Dunsmore) Rodgers.
Obituary: Debra Susan Sletten RamsteadFollowing a short illness, Debra Susan Sletten Ramstead of Great Falls, MT passed away on September 7, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.
Obituary: Ira James R. GowersIra James R. Gowers “Jim”, aged 72, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 9, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.
Obituary: Joseph EliIn deepest sorrow we announce that Joe lost his life in a fatal single-vehicle crash early the morning of September 2nd.
Obituary: Linda Lee GagnonShe was born Rosalie Jacqueline Quinn on June 9, 1929, to Wilhelmina and Henry Quinn in Los Angeles, California.
Obituary: Tammy Lee Bernice WidsethTammy Lee Bernice Widseth was born in 1969 in Lewistown, Montana.
Obituary: Ronald Joseph McLean, Jr.Ron was born in New York, New York on April 3, 1948, to Ronald and Josephine (Lauinger) McLean.
Obituary: Martha AmelineA funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, also at Hillcrest with burial to follow at Choteau Cemetery.
Obituary: Stanley "Stan" Eugene RianStanley "Stan" Eugene Rian, 66, of Cut Bank, Montana passed away on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Patrick Joseph PauliPatrick Joseph Pauli, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson's.
Obituary: Daniel Adrian PoitraHe was born to Anna Marie (Komotios) and Joseph Clifford Poitra on February 19,1955, in the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Margaret "Tootzle" FasbenderMargaret Mary Fasbender “Tootzle”, 80, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away August 23, 2024.
Obituary: Rita Jean Johnson OldsRita Jean Johnson Olds passed away peacefully on August 26, 2024. Rita was born in Glasgow, Montana on July 21, 1937.
Obituary: Staci LeAnn (Cordeiro) CampbellStaci was born on June 24, 1983, in Great Falls, Montana to Chris & Cheryl (Hastings) Cordeiro and was raised in Ulm, Montana.
Obituary: Shirley Ann DuboisShirley Ann Dubois of Shelby gained her angel wings on August 28, 2024, at the age of 63.
Obituary: Diane (Cox) AmdahlRuth Diane Cox Gewald Amdahl, born March 24, 1936, in Great Falls, MT, to Percival and Millicent Cox, passed away on August 30, 2024
Obituary: Hazel B HedstromHazel B. Hedstrom, 97, passed away from natural causes at the Grandview Rehabilitation Center in Great Falls, MT on August 29, 2024.
Obituary: George Steven OrtezTez here, I passed on February 23, 2023, from a GI aneurism. Better late than never to inform you.
Obituary: Maxine Virginia KlineMaxine V. Kline, 96, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.
Obituary: Joan Elizabeth SmileyJoan Elizabeth (Liebert) Smiley was born on September 4, 1932, to Franklin and Elizabeth Liebert in Long Island City, Astoria, New York.
Obituary: Kathy Naughten NaylorKathy Naughten Naylor of Great Falls, MT went home on August 24, 2024, at the age of 72.
Obituary: Julius JodlowskiJulius Jodlowski entered his everlasting life early Thursday morning, August 22, 2024, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.
Obituary: Roy Dan WorthRoy D. Worth was born February 25, 1958, and passed away August 20, 2024, at the age of 66 at his home with his family
Obituary: Clarence "Sonny" Leonard Stickey, Jr.Clarence “Sonny” Leonard Stickey, Jr., aged 85, passed away peacefully at home from a courageous battle with cancer on August 23, 2024.
Obituary: Keely Drummond SchearerKeely Drummond Schearer, aged 23, of Belt, Montana rode off into the sunset and was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms on August 27, 2024.
Obituary: Cindy A. Coonis McNeesCindy A. Coonis McNees, aged 64, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 27, 2024, after a heroic battle with cancer.
Obituary: William "Bill" McRaeWilliam “Bill” McRae, aged 89, of Choteau died August 21, 2024, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls
Obituary: Vickie Rae HoldenThe sun set for the last time for Vickie Rae Holden on August 23. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Obituary: Raymond Joseph KenikRaymond Joseph “Ray” Kenik, 96 of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2024.
Obituary: John "Jack" Edward SpencerJohn “Jack” Edward Spencer, 93, of Great Falls, passed away August 17, 2024 in his home surrounded by family members.
Obituary: Hope PaulsrudHope Paulsrud, 77, of Belt, Montana passed away August 17, 2024. She was born on August 8, 1947, in Dickenson, North Dakota
Obituary: Carol Loraine PerettiCarol Loraine Peretti, 87, of Great Falls passed peacefully of natural causes at Billings Clinic on August 25, 2024.
Obituary: Justin Ray SmartJustin Ray Smart passed away in his home on August 23, 2024, at the age of 33, after a long battle with a tumor located in his brain stem.
Obituary: Rodney "Rod" George BobothRodney George Boboth, 71, was born June 20, 1953, in Conrad, Montana. He died August 16, 2024, at his home in Craig, Montana.
Obituaries: Harrison T. Bliss and James P. BlissHarrison and James Bliss: two brothers, lifelong friends, passed away in the early morning of August 19, 2024 just hours apart.
Obituary: Evelyn Elizabeth KerbsEvelyn Elizabeth Kerbs (Harney), aged 98, passed away on August 13, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Bennie Irby DeMottBennie Irby DeMott, 75, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024.
Obituary: Richard L. BeyerRichard L. Beyer of Great-Falls passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 76. Rick was born April 30, 1948, and grew up in Malta, MT.
Obituary: Earl John BlanchardEarl John Blanchard, born on May 1, 1933, in Great Falls, Montana to Earl and Helen Blanchard of Carter, Montana passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Benton