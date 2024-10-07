Recent Obituaries (October 7, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
-
Obituary: Rustin FloerchingerIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rustin Floerchinger, who left us on October 3, 2024.
Obituary: Barbara Jean MeierBarbara went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2024, after a long battle with ALS. She never gave up.
Obituary: Emil Paul Lindblom Jr.Born on August 5, 1942, in Great Falls to Emil Sr. and Helen (Wickberg) Lindblom.
Obituary: Michael J. GuzaMichael J. Guza, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024
Obituary: Shirley Mayme HoffarthShirley was born on January 1, 1928 on her family’s farm near Antelope, Montana
Obituary: Barbara (Zimmerman) SheldonIn the early evening of September 29th, 2024 Barb was reunited with her husband Bob Sr
Obituary: David Gordon TabaccoDavid was born on September 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Gordon Tabacco and Barbara (Arbetta) Tabacco.
Obituary: Dorothy Elaine GibsonDorothy Elaine Gibson, 80, passed away on September 26, 2024.
Obituary: John Joseph BenskiJohn Joseph Benski, 79, of Great Falls passed peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2024.
Obituary: Ernest "Ernie" TordaleHe was born in Great Falls, MT on October 22, 1944, to Alvina (Ruff) and Erling Tordale.
Obituary: Kathryn "Kathy" Joann WadeKathryn “Kat” Joann Wade, 64, of Cascade, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
Obituary: Derek Steven LentzWith deep sorrow we announce Derek Steven Lentz 40, has finished this chapter in his book, and is starting a brand new one, peacefully.
-
Obituary: Katherine "Kathy" WatsonKatherine (Kathy), Watson passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Obituary: Erin Nicole LambErin was born on January 7, 1987, in Billings, and passed away on July 24, 2024, at age 37 in Great Falls.
Obituary: R. Michael McCloskeyR. Michael McCloskey aka Duke, I.B Groty, Uncle Mike, Dad, Grandpa but never Bob, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28
Obituary: Terry Duane BoydTerry was born on October 30,1962, in Great Falls, Montana to Donald and Dolly Boyd.
Obituary: Frank John Smith IIIFrank left us on September 12, 2024, to be reunited in Heaven with his wife, LaVerne.
Obituary: Shirley Jean (Hoyt) RobertsShirley Jean (Hoyt) Roberts–Butts passed away, Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Sweet Memorial Nursing Home in Chinook
Obituary: Alice GuilbertAlice Guilbert, a beloved resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2024
Obituary: Teresa Lynn WendlingTeresa was born on August 22, 1959 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Charles Ray Reeder and Phylis Ann Pierson.
Obituary: Martin HastingsBorn on September 14, 1956, Martin led a life marked by a quiet but always loving demeanor
Obituary: Michael Jay MurphyMichael Murphy (Mickey), made his journey to the other side of the camp on September 16th, 2024 at 11:10PM.
Obituary: Robert Norman Nommensen IIRobert (Bob) Nommensen II was born January 17, 1956, to parents Norma (Hicks) and Bob Nommensen I.
Obituary: Dolly Duane BoydDolly was born on April 17, 1944, in Kalispell, Montana to John May and Dorothy Busby.
-
Obituary: James K. JohnsonJim was born on April 2, 1930, in Grafton, North Dakota.
Obituary: David M. Dabler Sr.David Monroe Dabler Sr. passed away September 24, 2024, his 74th birthday.
Obituary: Jerry Clyde HatchJerry Clyde Hatch died in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Clara HoltClara was born July 11th, 1929, in Butte, Montana, Silver-bow county, to Sydney and Beatrice Bartle.
Obituary: Gary Franklin DavisGary Franklin Davis was born to Genevieve and Franklin Davis on April 3, 1944, in Seattle, Washington.
Obituary: Richard "Dick" Thomas MorrisRichard "Dick" Morris passed away on September 20, 2024. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dogs
Obituary: Wayne E. TurvilleWayne Edward Turville 85, passed away due to natural causes at the Big Sandy Medical Center
Obituary: Henry "Hank" WilczekHenry “Hank” Wilczek was born on September 18, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Frank and Rose Wilczek.
Obituary: David "Dave" William BarrettHe was born on April 27, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana to William James Barrett and Jean Mabel Haws Barrett.
Obituary: Bruce Kent BlockBruce Kent Block, born May 8, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 17, 2024
Obituary: Shirley Ellen (Roehm) ScottShirley was born on October 19, 1927, in Wishek, North Dakota, to Irene Pritchard and Fred Roehm.
Obituary: Robert "Rabbitt" Earl McCulloughRobert Earl "Rabbitt” McCullough, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
-
Obituary: Mary Lou DeFoeWith great sorrow we share the news of the passing of Dr. Mary Lou DeFoe AKA Feurebacher/Goo on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Obituary: Robert Michael ChapmanMichael was born on January 19, 1951, to Carol (Porter) Chapman and Zail E. Chapman.
Obituary: Arnold "Arnie" GettelArnold was born the first of four children to Rudolph and Regina Gettel in Somers, Montana on November 4, 1930.
Obituary: Jerald William AltmanJerry was born in Havre, Montana on December 12, 1951, to William Krejci and Carolyn (Kampf) Matthews.