Recent Obituaries (July 25, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Timothy Michael HaugenTimothy Michael Haugen of Missoula broke his earthly bonds on the evening of July 20th, 2025. He was born July 11th, 2000, in Great Falls, to Jennifer Goss.
Obituary: Chet Wiley GarrisonOn July 18th, 2025, Chet Wiley Garrison passed away. He was born to parents Jan K. Garrison and Margaret A. Harshbarger Garrison on August 25th, 1972.
Obituary: Eric "Rick" James PetersonBorn February 15, 1966, in Fargo, North Dakota, Eric lived a life defined by kindness, adventure, and a steadfast commitment to friends, family, and community.
Obituary: Susan D. "Sue" CassellSusan D. “Sue” Cassell passed away on July 20, 2025, comfortably surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 6, 1955, in Omak, Washington.
Obituary: Gary Victor MaxwellGary Victor Maxwell was born in Great Falls on June 28th, 1941 to parents Clarence Maxwell and Lillian Gates Maxwell.
Obituary: Jared VielleuxJared Vielleux, age 52, of Fort Benton passed away Saturday, July 19th 2025. He was born in Great Falls and grew up on the family farm in Pleasant Valley, outside of Fort Benton.
Obituary: Jennifer Ann DeVriesJennifer DeVries was born October 2, 1979 to Ivan and Mabel DeVries and joined her two sisters, Brenda and Carmen.
Obituary: Emerson Wayne Calf RobeEmerson Wayne Calf Robe of Great Falls was born to Daniel Calf Robe and Louise Berry Child and was the 8th of 9 children.
Obituary: Harold Edward CatronHarold Edward Catron was born on September 23rd, 1937, in Somerset, Kentucky, to John Emery Catron and Elsie Marie Barnett
Obituary: Alexander "Joe" Joseph FilipowiczAlex was born on February 4, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, to Stella and Alex Filipowicz, the fourth of eight children.
Obituary: Sandra Lee PetersBorn to parents Alvy Brady and Mary Rindal on October 20th, 1950, Sandra was raised in Great Falls and graduated from C.M Russell High School.
Obituary: Caitlin Ruth FoxCaitlin was born on April 18, 1988, in Great Falls to Barry and Sherry (Lacey) Gallagher.
Obituary: Elsie Amabile MirantiBorn on May 2, 1938, Elsie was the first of three daughters of Caesar and Maria (Ruggeri) Rossi, who emigrated from Italy to Great Falls in 1937.
Obituary: Jackson Hunter MolnarJackson Hunter Molnar of Great Falls, aged 19, passed away on July 13, 2025, in what can only be described as a true tragedy.
Obituary: Alice Marie PetersonBorn on December 29, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, Alice grew up in the Sage Creek area east of Stanford and graduated from Stanford High School.
Obituary: Juanita Jane Brunner GrissomJuanita Jane Brunner Grissom was born June 5 1947 in Great Falls Montana and was the 3rd of 6 children born to Paul & Josephine (McOmber) Brunner
Obituary: Cornelia "Nita" Mae AndersonNita, age 102 3/4, passed away peacefully Friday, July 4, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, with her were her daughter, Nancy, and her Grandson, John.
Obituary: Gordon W. SchubertGordon was born in Chinook, MT, to Oliver and Marie Schubert. He was the fifth of seven children.
Obituary: Michael "Mike" D. WoodMike was born on November 15, 1957, in Cozad, Nebraska, but he grew up in southwestern Nebraska near Stockville
Obituary: Carol Senya Hastings RohrerBorn to Hugh Sr. and Lempi (Ranta) Hastings in Great Falls on February 23, 1936, Carol went home to the Hastings family homestead on top of Gore Hill.
Obituary: Tena Amaryllis (Gjefle) BobergShe was born on January 18, 1945, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Burton Gjefle and Gabriela Kadavy Gjefle.
Obituary: Cynthia Charlotte Steinmetz-JacksonCynthia Charlotte Steinmetz-Jackson was born on October 29th, 1957
Obituary: Sandra Kay ReedSandra Kay Reed was born on September 17, 1960, in San Jose, CA to Charles and Norma Rate.
Obituary: Jill Beth StorbakkenBorn on August 3, 1956, in Williston, North Dakota, to Mel and Lucy Storbakken, Jill grew up in the small but lively town of Appam, ND
Obituary: Donna Charlene (Scharberg) GileDonna was born in Rochester, Minnesota on July 25, 1941 to Leonard and Laverne Scharberg.
Obituary: Stephen Scott StubblefieldBorn on May 1,1943, in Oakland, California, Stephen lived a life full of love, adventure, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.
Obituary: Kathleen M. Galvin-HalcroBorn in Great Falls, Montana, on September 12, 1949, to Patrick and Marie Gurnsey Galvin, Kathleen’s early life was rich with family and community.
Obituary: Robert "Bob" Patrick FletcherBob was born on August 14, 1940, in Trenton, New Jersey, to George and Mabel (Case) Fletcher.
Obituary: Terri Ann FinleyTerri Ann Finley Maurer, aged 82, was born in Havre, MT to Glen B. Finley, a rancher, and Arlene Goodheart Finley.
Obituary: Maureen Ann McInnisMaureen was born in Clintonville, Wisconsin to Dr. William and Mary McInnis and graduated from Marion High School in 1974.
Obituary: Patrick Jerome WileyPatrick Jerome Wiley was called home on May 17th, 2025, to be with the lord. He was born to Jerome and Kathleen Wiley on June 3rd, 1949, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Susie J. WipfSusie J. Wipf, 94 died peacefully July 13th with family be her side. She was born in Raymond, Alta on November 21st, 1930.
Obituary: Darren Eugene BodgeDarren Eugene Bodge was born on December 3, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was raised in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Celeste “Cecil” Peter MadillCeleste “Cecil” Peter Madill was born on the family farm, near Rosefield, Saskatchewan, near Bracken, Saskatchewan, Canada, on December 14, 1937
Obituary: Vicki (Tabacco) WorrellVicki (Tabacco) Worrell, a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and cherished sister, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025, in her hometown of Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Lorraine PeressiniLorraine (Loreen) Dalke was born in Fallon, Montana on June 21, 1932, to John and Anna (Weishaar) Dalke, German homesteaders.
Obituary: David Steve KovatchDavid was born on October 14th, 1954, in Conrad, Montana, to Robert and Charlotte (Stokes) Kovatch, but was raised in Valier, Montana
Obituary: Janet Roberta MeyerJanet was born on December 23, 1952, in Helena, MT. She was the oldest of four children raised in Great Falls by Robert Meyer and Hilda (Heydt) Meyer.
Obituary: Gloria Anne (Besich) KummGloria Anne (Besich) Kumm passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on July 4, 2025. She was born on February 22, 1941, to John and Ann Besich.
Obituary: Sue Irene HeavirlandSue was born in Shelby, MT on April 10, 1941, to parents Charles and Annie (Ekholt) Wiegand, Jr. She spent the majority of her growing up years on the family farm in rural Shelby.